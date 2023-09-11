Jury trial begins for Roanoke man accused of deadly shooting at Blacksburg hookah lounge

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The man who Blacksburg Police said is responsible for the 2022 deadly hookah lounge shooting just wrapped up the first day of his jury trial.

Jamel Flint is facing five felony charges, including first-degree murder.

Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney said in their opening arguments, they believe Flint’s motive was revenge.

This comes after Flint was interviewed by Blacksburg detectives who said they were told Flint himself is a victim of gun violence.

Flint told detectives he was shot five times in Roanoke in 2021.

Flint also said the people who he believes are responsible for shooting him were at the hookah lounge that night.

The commonwealth called 13 witnesses on Monday, including Blacksburg Police Detective Ryan Hite who interviewed Flint.

“He never overtly said that he was the person shooting but he had made several statements kind of alluding to the fact. One of the statements he had said was ‘It’s all fun and games when the tables are turned,’” said Detective Hite.

The shooting left one person dead —18-year-old Isaiah Robinson, who was a senior at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke. Four others were hurt, including a Virginia Tech student.

Two of the four victims did take the stand on Monday, but 10 News was told not to record them on camera.

The jury trial is set to continue on Tuesday morning.

The commonwealth is set to call three more witnesses, then it will be the defense’s turn.