Roanoke man accused of deadly Blacksburg hookah lounge shooting found guilty

FILE | Jamel Flint is facing six felony charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with a shooting in Blacksburg

ROANOKE, Va. – A jury has decided the fate of a Roanoke man who is accused of the deadly shooting at a Blacksburg hookah lounge in 2022.

On Tuesday, a Montgomery County jury found Jamel Flint guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of malicious wounding, along with three other felonies.

The Commonwealth argued Flint was out for revenge after he himself was a victim of gun violence in Roanoke just two months earlier. They said Flint saw the people who he believed were responsible for his shooting outside of the hookah lounge that night in Blacksburg.

Flint later took the stand, saying that he saw one of the people outside of the hookah lounge with a gun, which is why he fired in what he said was an act of self-defense.

“It scared me low-key. Cause I’m like just coming from being shot, so I didn’t know if he was trying to do or if he was trying to pump fake me but I’m not about to wait and see,” Flint said.

Ultimately, the jury sided with the Commonwealth and found him guilty of murdering Patrick Henry high schooler, Isiah Robinson, and injuring four others, including a Virginia Tech student.

Flint is scheduled to be sentenced on January 16.