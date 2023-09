Students and staff of UNC at Chapel Hill are asked to continue sheltering in place due to reports of an armed and dangerous person on or near campus.

According to the school’s alert sent out at 12:54 p.m., police reported an armed and dangerous person on or near campus.

Where the person was spotted was not shared.

In another alert at 1:54 p.m., school officials asked that students continue to shelter in place.

