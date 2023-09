Gerald is a one-year-old energetic pooch who is looking for a forever home! He is sweet and loves treats, belly rubs, and being a lap dog.

This handsome guy is around 48 pounds and is neutered, microchipped and heartworm tested. Erin Dams with the Roanoke Valley SPCA says that Gerald would be a good fit for any family.

For more information about Gerald, visit here.