Overnight fire damages Twin Creeks Distillery in Ferrum

FERRUM, Va. – A fire damaged the Twin Creeks Distillery location in Ferrum Friday night.

According to Franklin County Public Safety, the commercial structure fire was reported around 9:35 p.m. at 255 Echo Lane in the Ferrum area of Franklin County. First arriving units observed heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the structure. Parts of the structure sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.

Multiple crews responded to the fire, including Callaway Volunteer Fire Department, Ferrum Volunteer Fire Department, Henry Volunteer Fire Department, and Franklin County Department of Public Safety.

Crews were able to put out the fire and save major portions of the structure. There were no reported injuries and the structure was unoccupied at the time of the fire. This fire remains under investigation.

The distillery posted about the fire on its Facebook and Instagram pages Saturday morning.

According to Twin Creeks, the fire broke out in the back portion of the main building, also referred to as the back shed. That space is used for bulk materials and storage.

Twin Creeks says it lost the back portion of the building and the remaining hand sanitizer stock from the COVID-19 pandemic, which was being stored in the back shed.

The entire building suffered a great deal of smoke damage, but no one was hurt and no inventory was lost. Twin Creeks Distillery announced that Peg Whiskey barrels are fine and all of its bottled product is fine.

Twin Creeks Distillery posted on social media, writing:

“Our family is humbled by the swiftness and admirable acts of those who came to fight the fire.

We are truly thankful from the bottom of our hearts. These ladies and gentlemen saved our distillery

home. Things could have taken a turn for the worse very quickly had it not been for them.”

The post went on to say:

“Please refrain from circling and lingering or loitering around our Ferrum location. Our roads are blocked.

We also ask that folks respect our privacy as we work to build back in the coming days.

Thank you, first responders. We love you all and appreciate the kindness and consideration!”