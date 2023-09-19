Authorities: Father believes missing Franklin Co. family is okay

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Questions remain after a Franklin County woman and her three children disappeared around September 5.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Lauren Cook and her kids, 2-year-old Elijah, 5-year-old Hannah, and 7-year-old Benjamin Cook are still missing.

Deputies said Cook’s husband told them his family is safe but that he hadn’t communicated with them.

10 News has reached out to Cook’s family members for comment but has not yet heard back.

A few additional details were shared on Tuesday. Deputies said there’s not history of domestic violence between Lauren Cook and her husband in Franklin County.

10 News has been checking for court records in this case. Court clerks said on Tuesday that no search warrants have been received yet.

Law enforcement said at this point, there is no person of interest in this case. They said the family is just gone and needs to be located to make sure that they’re safe.

Deputies said they have to lay eyes on them and make sure they are all okay before the missing persons alert can be cleared.