Danville man wins $500,000 in Virginia Lottery game

DANVILLE, Va, – A Danville man won $500,000 from a Virginia Lottery game, according to Lottery officials.

Alfred “Leon” Law won the prize from a Cash is King scratcher ticket.

“I don’t normally jump up and down and holler about anything!” he told Lottery officials. “I just kept looking at it.”

The ticket was purchased at Glade Hill Minute Market, located at 7350 Old Franklin Turnpike in Glade Hill.

Law told Lottery officials he plans to help his family with his winnings. “I like to see people happy,” he said.

Cash is King features prizes ranging from $30 to $500,000, with this being the first top prize claimed in the game, with two more remaining unclaimed.

The chances of winning the $500,000 prize are 1 in 612,000, and the chance of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 4.08.