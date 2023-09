ROANOKE, Va. – Otis is a 9-year-old handsome Dalmatian mix! He is sweet, laid back, and loves people.

He loves getting pets and ear scratches. Despite being a bigger dog (he’s around 83 pounds), he’s a lap dog! He also enjoys giving kisses and cuddles and riding in the car.

Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA says he would fit in well with just about any family.

If you think Otis could be your new best friend and family member, you can read more about him here.