Pen America discusses banned books in Virginia schools

An update after two sexually explicit books were removed from a Lexington school library.

The books in question are “It’s Perfectly Normal” by Robie Harris and “Kiss Number 8″ by Colleen Venable.

This joins a long list of local school districts as well as those across the country that have removed similar books this year.

10 News spoke to Pen America, a group that advocates for the freedom to read and create literature of all types.

They told us they are seeing the same list of books get banned in school districts across the country.

”This campaign to remove books is quite well coordinated. It’s not happened stance that a list of books that were challenged and banned in Florida are also showing up in Utah and Missouri and Virginia. The campaign to remove certain types of books as I said is well coordinated. There are ways in which information is being shared across online platforms,” Kasey Meehan with Pen of America said.

She said the books they see targeted for removal are overwhelmingly books with LGBTQ+ characters or characters of color that include themes about sexual health or racism.