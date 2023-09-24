Pulaski County Sheriff Deputies identify woman involved with Randolph Park Poolhouse fire

PULASKI, Va. – Pulaski County Sheriff Deputies name the woman they believe is responsible for the fire at the Randolph Park Pool house.

Deputies say Amanda Hitt was identified as the person involved after reviewing video, they saw Hitt smoking a cigarette near the area where the fire started.

Investigators say the fire started after Hitt improperly threw away her cigarette into the mulch area where the fire then spread to the roof.

Hitt was fined $250 and charged with a misdemeanor.

The pool house caught fire in May prior to Memorial Day Weekend.