Virginia State Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash in Franklin County

The crash occurred on Route 890 at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, police say

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia State Police is investigating a pedestrian crash that left one dead in Franklin County Saturday.

According to police, the crash occurred at 2:30 p.m. on Route 890, one-half mile south of Route 717 in Franklin County.

We’re told a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling north on Route 890, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was walking southbound in the roadway.

Police said the pedestrian was identified as William Gavin, 25, of Myrtle Beach, SC. VSP said Gavin died at the scene.

According to authorities, the driver of the Chevrolet was not injured and no charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

