New York man arrested after international package with drugs intercepted in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A New York man has been charged after an international package containing eight pounds of ketamine was intercepted in Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.
After the LPD Vice/Narcotics Unit received information about the package, a target recipient was identified and units took the recipient and package into custody without incident, police said.
30-year-old Lei Li of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute a schedule III substance, authorities said.
Anyone with information about this is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050 or by calling the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip can also be made online or by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device.