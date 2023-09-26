New York man arrested after international package with drugs intercepted in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A New York man has been charged after an international package containing eight pounds of ketamine was intercepted in Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

After the LPD Vice/Narcotics Unit received information about the package, a target recipient was identified and units took the recipient and package into custody without incident, police said.

30-year-old Lei Li of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute a schedule III substance, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050 or by calling the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip can also be made online or by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device.