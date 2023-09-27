59º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

No one hurt after Tuesday night fire in Danville

Authorities say the fire broke out at a building on Adams Street

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Southside, Danville, Fire
(WSLS)

DANVILLE, Va. – Fortunately, no one was injured after a fire in Danville on Tuesday night, according to the Danville Fire Department.

Authorities said the fire broke out at about 10:47 p.m. in the 1100 block of Adams Street.

After arriving at the scene, crews found heavy fire coming through the roof on the rear of the structure.

Firefighters tried to enter the building to search for any victims and extinguish the fire but were unable to given that the structure was being used for storage.

However, soon after, crews were able to determine that no one was inside, and after several hours, the fire was extinguished, authorities said.

We’re told the structure was left with extensive damage.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email