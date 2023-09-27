No one hurt after Tuesday night fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Fortunately, no one was injured after a fire in Danville on Tuesday night, according to the Danville Fire Department.

Authorities said the fire broke out at about 10:47 p.m. in the 1100 block of Adams Street.

After arriving at the scene, crews found heavy fire coming through the roof on the rear of the structure.

Firefighters tried to enter the building to search for any victims and extinguish the fire but were unable to given that the structure was being used for storage.

However, soon after, crews were able to determine that no one was inside, and after several hours, the fire was extinguished, authorities said.

We’re told the structure was left with extensive damage.