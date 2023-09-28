Giles County Sheriff’s Office still searching for unidentified man breaking into homes

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A man wanted in multiple counties across the New River Valley was spotted again in Giles County.

The man was previously spotted in Pulaski, Wythe, and Bland counties.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

The incident occurred on Wednesday. Law enforcement officers said the man entered a home off First Street in Pembroke and was seen in the garage area.

Giles County officers said the man was confronted by the homeowners and fled into the woods.

They said though officers arrived within two minutes of receiving the 911 call and had tracking K9s out, he still managed to disappear into the woods.

“You still have humans that have to keep up with that dog,” said Scott Moye, chief deputy for Giles County Sheriff’s Office. “You’re not sending an apprehension K9 out into the woods. A lot of the time you’re sending bloodhounds or ground disturbance K9s in — they are just trying to find a person.”

They also said at this point, it is just a matter of time before he slips up.

“This is a tough county to search,” said Moye. “It’s mountainous, it’s wooded, it’s hard to find folks when they take into the woods, but what you’re waiting on is he is going to make a mistake and we will take advantage of that.”

Officers from Giles County said though the man has not had any violent incidents, he still is armed and citizens should immediately call 911 if they believe they have spotted him.