Giles County deputies searching for armed man with outstanding warrants

GILES COUNTY, Va. – The Giles County Sheriff’s Office has alerted 10 News that they are searching for an armed man with outstanding warrants.

Authorities said he was last seen carrying a rifle and was wearing a ball cap, blue jeans, a dark-colored coat and a backpack.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Deputies are specifically searching in Pembroke in the areas of the Castle Rock Golf Course, Treasure Island playground, and Snidows Ferry Road.

Authorities told 10 News that the man was last seen near Snidows Ferry Road, walking through the woods toward the area of the golf course.

If you see someone matching this description, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.

While the suspect is armed, the sheriff’s office said there is no risk to the public.