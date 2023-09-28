Meet Porkchop and T-Bone: 10 New’s Pets of the Week

ROANOKE, Va. – What’s better than a new best friend? Two!

Porkchop and T-Bone are four-year-old brothers who are looking for their forever homes. They’re pretty big dogs, Porkchop weighing 80 pounds and T-Bone coming in around 66 pounds, but they’re both loving, sweet and very gentle.

Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA says they’re patient and don’t fight over food or treats. She says they would fit in well with just about any family and is hoping they could be adopted together if possible.

If you are interested in adopting Porkchop and T-Bone, click here.