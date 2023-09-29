Feelin’ lucky: Man wins $500,000 top lottery prize at Martinsville store

When Jimmy Hunt stopped at the Circle K at 1560 Virginia Avenue in Martinsville, he had no idea he would walk out thousands of dollars richer.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A Collinsville man is getting his weekend started off on the right foot with a huge win in the Virginia Lottery.

When Jimmy Hunt stopped at the Circle K at 1560 Virginia Avenue in Martinsville, he had no idea he would walk out thousands of dollars richer.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Little did he know that that same ticket was worth half a million dollars—talk about getting lucky.

According to the Virginia Lottery, this is the first time someone has claimed the top prize in the Sapphire Mine game, meaning there are now two more top-prize tickets up for grabs.

Hunt said he plans to use the money to travel with his family.

The chances of winning that top prize are 1 in 816,000. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.83, the Virginia Lottery said.