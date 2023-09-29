Three arrested after two Bedford County drug investigations

BEDFORD CO., Va. – Three people have been arrested as a result of two separate investigations by the Bedford County area and state authorities.

In an investigation into the distribution of fentanyl in the Forest area, a search warrant was executed in the 200 block of Graves Drive, authorities said.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Two people were arrested as a result on the following charges, according to the sheriff’s office:

Jerrell Carter Jr:

Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana

Distribution of fentanyl

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Tyheem Royster:

Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana

Possession of fentanyl

Distribution of fentanyl

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance

In the second investigation into a case involving methamphetamine, authorities executed a search warrant in the 2400 blook of Drewrys Hill Road in Vinton of Bedford County, authorities said.

The sheriff said David Kidd was arrested as a result of this investigation on the following charges:

Distribution of a controlled substance third and subsequent (3x)

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of heroin

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a firearm by a felon

A mugshot of Kidd was not available.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation into the methamphetamine case is ongoing.

“We will continue to address the illicit drug possession and distribution in OUR County,” Sheriff Michael Miller said in a release, in part.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, Virginia State Police, and the Bedford Police Department were involved in these investigations and search warrants.