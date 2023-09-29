Wythe County man pleads guilty to second degree murder

MAX MEADOWS, Va. – A man from Max Meadows has entered a guilty plea in connection with the murder of another man, according to Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones.

Authorities said 56-year-old Kenneth Michael Sayers entered a bare plea, meaning a plea agreement was never offered.

As we’ve reported, on June 23, deputies found the body of Lloyd Trenton Stilwell in the 100 block of Stone Drive. Upon further investigation, authorities determined that Stillwell had been shot in the chest.

Sayers reportedly made the initial 911 call, stating that he was walking his dogs when he discovered Stillwell. He also provided officers with a description of a suspect vehicle that he claimed to have seen leaving the scene where the victim was killed.

Nonetheless, investigators found Sayers’ statements to be inconsistent, leading them to believe he was involved in Stillwell’s death. He was then charged with murder and the possession of ammunition after being convicted of a felony.

On Thursday, appeared in the Wythe County Circuit Court, where he pled guilty to both charges against him.

He is set to be sentenced on Jan. 22, 2024.

“Thank you to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office for their thorough investigation in this case. Their quick response made the conclusion of this matter possible,” said Jones, Wythe County Commonwealth’s attorney.