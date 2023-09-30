Franklin Co. Eagles beat out Brookville Bees, 26-22

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – Take a look at this birds-eye view!

Fast-forwarding to your second half, the Bees were up 16-0. Franklin County QB Winston Davenport finds David Casey makes a move and is gone for a 74-yard TD, bringing us to 16-6 Bees.

Now 16-13, Bees after a 2nd TD by Casey, here he goes again for the hat trick 69 yards from Davenport, and the Eagles lead 20-16 with under 5 to go.

Brookville responds, Jor’Dyn Whitelaw with a 15-yard TD run. 22-20 Bees back in front.

Ensuing kickoff, Bees go onside kick and the ball is bouncing around until it finds Tristan Wright and now he is off to the races. That makes for a FC touchdown. The

The Eagles’ defense gets an INT from Ethan Yeary on fourth down to win a wild one, 26-22.

FC coach said Brookville is a young and talented team that gave the Eagles all they wanted and more.

“We had a couple kids step up at the right time a couple things went our way. We probably got pushed around a little bit by them. I guess the kids found a way and a lot of times on Friday night that’s what you gotta do,” Franklin County Head Coach JR Edwards said.

“I’m not gonna give myself all the credit. Week in and week out I try to keep my teams head high. Even if we are down at halftime. Just come out at halftime and just make some big plays and tonight was my night and I made some big plays,” Franklin County WR/DB David Casey said.