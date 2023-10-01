More than 67,000 Virginians won prizes in Saturday’s Powerball drawing

Ahead of Monday’s $1 billion Powerball jackpot drawing, Virginia Lottery officials are sharing some statistics from the year so far.
In 2023, Virginia Powerball players have won:
- Twelve $100,000 prizes
- Seven $150,000 prizes
- One $200,000 prize
- One $300,000 prize (a player had two $150,000 wins in the same drawing)
- Three $1 million prizes
In Saturday’s Powerball drawing, a total of 67,454 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia won prizes ranging from $4 to $200. With no ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matching all six numbers to win the jackpot, the estimated jackpot for Monday’s drawing grows to $1.04 billion.
If one ticket matches all six numbers, the winner will have the option to either receive the full amount in annual payments over 30 years before taxes or receive a one-time cash option of approximately $487 million before taxes.
Virginia Lottery officials said so far in this jackpot run, the profit from Powerball tickets sold in Virginia has generated an estimated $17.2 million for K-12 public education in Virginia.