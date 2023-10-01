More than 67,000 Virginians won prizes in Saturday’s Powerball drawing

(Keith Srakocic, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. The ninth-largest lottery jackpot will be on the line when numbers are drawn for a $785 million Powerball prize. The payout for the drawing, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023 has grown so large because it has been building for more than two months, since a player in California matched all six numbers on July 19. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Ahead of Monday’s $1 billion Powerball jackpot drawing, Virginia Lottery officials are sharing some statistics from the year so far.

In 2023, Virginia Powerball players have won:

Twelve $100,000 prizes

Seven $150,000 prizes

One $200,000 prize

One $300,000 prize (a player had two $150,000 wins in the same drawing)

Three $1 million prizes

A $161 million jackpot

In Saturday’s Powerball drawing, a total of 67,454 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia won prizes ranging from $4 to $200. With no ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matching all six numbers to win the jackpot, the estimated jackpot for Monday’s drawing grows to $1.04 billion.

If one ticket matches all six numbers, the winner will have the option to either receive the full amount in annual payments over 30 years before taxes or receive a one-time cash option of approximately $487 million before taxes.

Virginia Lottery officials said so far in this jackpot run, the profit from Powerball tickets sold in Virginia has generated an estimated $17.2 million for K-12 public education in Virginia.