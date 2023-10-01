Pints and paint benefit Ronald McDonald House of Southwest Virginia

Grabbing a drink at Twisted Track had an added benefit Saturday night.

ROANOKE, Va. – Grabbing a drink at Twisted Track had an added benefit Saturday night.

For every pint, $1 was donated to the Ronald McDonald House of Southwest Virginia.

Owner Will Landry says they always try to help the community where they can.

”It’s one of the benefits of having such a big space. We can have a group here like the Ronald McDonald House, we can open it up,” Landry said.

The Ronald McDonald House’s mission is to provide resources and housing for families, while their child receives treatment for illness. Nationally, the organization saw 2.2 million overnight stays for families.

Montana Kimery says that mission is the reason she does community and donor relations for the Ronald McDonald House here in Southwest Virginia.

”You can’t put into words how heart-wrenching and indescribable some of these situations are, and to be able to be a piece in this huge puzzle to help families is a dream come true,” Kimery said.

There was also a messier way to get involved.

Twisted Track hosted Let’s Party Creatively, an artistic way to fundraise, for a joint paint night fundraiser.

$5 from every ticket sold goes to the Ronald McDonald House.

Kimery says seeing the community come together gives her hope.

”It’s absolutely heartwarming. It’s my reason to get out of bed in the morning,” she said.

All of the money raised goes to programming right in our area.

”We’re there to be a home away from home and just support those families. Give them a warm bed, a hot shower, a hot meal, and just a community of support,” Kimery said.