Three charged after two women overdose in Henry County Adult Detention Center

Three charged after two women overdose at Henry County detention facility (Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office)

HENRY CO., Va. – Three people are facing charges after two women overdosed in the Henry County Adult Detention Center on Oct. 2.

Around 5:10 a.m. on Oct. 2, deputies were conducting rounds inside the facility when they found a woman who appeared to be suffering from a medical emergency, authorities said.

According to Sheriff Wayne Davis, the deputies administered Naloxone, and the woman, an inmate, was stabilized and transported to SOVAH Health Martinsville.

A bit later, another female inmate inside the same pod appeared to be suffering a medical emergency, the sheriff said. Deputies took action again, administering Naloxone and CPR. The second woman was also transported to SOVAH Health Martinsville.

Both female inmates were interviewed, and witnesses told investigators that another female inmate inside the pod had pulled a small quantity of an unknown substance from inside a body cavity before giving it to the two inmates. The inmates took the substance orally, then overdosed, Sheriff Davis said.

Now, we’re told the following people are facing a “Felonies by prisoners” charge:

Kathy Hacker, 47, of Axton

Amanda Hill, 27, of Bassett

Casey Rogers, 30, of Meadows of Dan

According to Sheriff Davis, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office utilizes modern technology and best practices to keep contraband outside the detention center, but “due to the small physical size of narcotics such as Fentanyl and the use of body cavities, it can prove challenging to eradicate contraband completely.”

The Sheriff extended his gratitude to the deputies on duty, saying their quick thinking and actions saved the lives of the two inmates.