65º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

One hospitalized, six displaced after Roanoke house fire

One pet was rescued while several are still missing, according to firefighters

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Fire, Roanoke Fire-EMS
One person was hospitalized and six were displaced after a house fire in Roanoke Saturday. (Roanoke Fire-EMS) (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – One person was hurt following a house fire in Roanoke Saturday morning, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Firefighters said crews were dispatched at 5:32 a.m. to the 1200 block of Rorer Ave SW for reports of a structure fire.

We’re told upon arrival, fire was showing out of a second-story window, and the fire was contained to the room of origin.

Officials said one person was transported to the hospital, and one pet was rescued while several pets are still missing.

According to the department, six people were displaced, and the Red Cross is assisting them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email