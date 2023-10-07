One hospitalized, six displaced after Roanoke house fire

One person was hospitalized and six were displaced after a house fire in Roanoke Saturday. (Roanoke Fire-EMS)

ROANOKE, Va. – One person was hurt following a house fire in Roanoke Saturday morning, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Firefighters said crews were dispatched at 5:32 a.m. to the 1200 block of Rorer Ave SW for reports of a structure fire.

We’re told upon arrival, fire was showing out of a second-story window, and the fire was contained to the room of origin.

Officials said one person was transported to the hospital, and one pet was rescued while several pets are still missing.

According to the department, six people were displaced, and the Red Cross is assisting them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.