Martinsville High School cleared, safe after bomb threat

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville High School students returned to class after a bomb threat was found to be non-credible.

The school received the threat shortly before noon on Tuesday, officials said.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Families were asked not to pick up students as law enforcement worked to investigate.

Once the building was cleared, officials asked that parents pick students up through the front office.

Rockbridge County High School also received a bomb threat Tuesday afternoon. It was unclear if the two threats were connected.