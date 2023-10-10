72º
Martinsville High School cleared, safe after bomb threat

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Martinsville High School, School Threat, School Safety
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville High School students returned to class after a bomb threat was found to be non-credible.

The school received the threat shortly before noon on Tuesday, officials said.

Families were asked not to pick up students as law enforcement worked to investigate.

Once the building was cleared, officials asked that parents pick students up through the front office.

Rockbridge County High School also received a bomb threat Tuesday afternoon. It was unclear if the two threats were connected.

