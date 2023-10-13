Puppy with two broken legs recovering after being dumped in parking lot

ROANOKE, Va. – A puppy is now safe and recovering after being dumped in the parking lot of an animal shelter in Roanoke with two broken legs.

Five-month-old Gumdrop had her weekly visit to the Roanoke Valley SPCA for a dressing change. Despite only knowing her a couple of weeks, the staff is already smitten.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

“She’s the sweetest little thing. She always wants attention. She’s friendly. It’s sad to see what happened to her, but she just has a great personality,” said Stephanie Kennedy, a veterinary assistant with the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

How Gumdrop got to be in their care is heartbreaking. Surveillance video shows people dropping her off in the parking lot of the SPCA. With a little limp, she briefly chases after the car before going into the nearby woods.

“We have wildlife in these woods, we have a busy road, she could have gotten run over, she could have had an incident with wildlife and not made it. So dumping a pet is not a way to relinquish a pet,” explained Julie Rickmond, the Marketing and Communications Director at RVSPCA.

Thankfully, an employee spotted her in the woods soon after. But they realized she had injuries that needed immediate care.

“In those X-rays we found out, both of her front leg elbows were broken and also both bones in the forearm of her left leg were broken. So she had three significant breaks just in her left legs,” said Rickmond.

She was taken to Charlottesville for major surgery. The incident was reported to animal control but those responsible haven’t been identified. Staff hear the situation could be domestic violence related and want to remind pet owners of their many programs.

“Many people don’t want to leave their pets with an abusive partner. So we are very discreet, we’re confidential. We can get the pet out of the area if you are worried about an abuser trying to get the pet back, adopt the pet back, we can get them out,” Rickmond added.

As for Gumdrop, this story has a happy ending. She is recovering in a foster home with people who adore her.

“Gumdrop is doing very very well, she is a spunky little thing for sure,” Rickmond said.

“She’s in a home right now which is great, so she’s getting attention, all the time,” Kennedy agreed.

From heartbreak to healing, Gumdrop is as sweet as ever. Now she is safe and loved.