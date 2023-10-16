Most Virginians cannot afford childcare, according to Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission

VIRGINIA – Childcare is not affordable to most Virginians, according to information presented during the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission’s meeting on Monday.

The commission said Virginia needs at least 140,000 more slots for childcare to meet the high demand.

Additionally, graphs show only about 20% of the population can find affordable care.

“Childcare is considered to be affordable when a family is spending no more than 7% of their income on childcare,” JLARC project leader Stefanie Papps said.

On average, care for kids in the Commonwealth can cost between $6,000 to $22,000 annually per child.