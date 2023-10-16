Roanoke County Police searching for missing 40-year-old man

Forty-year-old Lyle Preston Dudley was last seen on Oct. 8 and had gone to Starbucks at Valley View Mall to meet with a friend, authorities said.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Roanoke County Police Department is calling on the public for help in its search for a missing man.

Forty-year-old Lyle Preston Dudley was last seen on Oct. 8 and had gone to Starbucks at Valley View Mall to meet with a friend, authorities said.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

We’re told he texted his mother letting her know he would be home shortly but never returned.

Roanoke County Police said he is driving a gray 2013 Nissan Juke with Virginia Tags TMR5980.

According to authorities, he is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs about 230 pounds and has both ears pierced and a wing tattoo between his shoulder blades.

Authorities said Lyle has several medical conditions that require medication that he has been without.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-562-3265.