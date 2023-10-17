Lynchburg Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Authorities said Ella Christine Alexander was last seen on Monday, Oct. 16 at about 8 p.m. at the Group Home on Florida Avenue.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is seeking public assistance in its search for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Authorities said Ella Christine Alexander was last seen on Monday, Oct. 16 at about 8 p.m. at the Group Home on Florida Avenue.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

She is 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes, according to a description provided by police.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, she was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and maroon-colored pants with bubble slides. Authorities added that she has five tattoos, which include: “Dreamer” with a star on her upper back, “Victory” on her right forearm, “Let Them” on her left collarbone, and a cow and medusa on her right thigh.

She also wears brown turtle shell framed glasses, authorities said.

We’re told Ella has severe PTSD and anxiety and has several medical conditions that require medications that she doesn’t have with her.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Dubie at 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.