‘A Walk in Their Shoes’ domestic violence awareness event set for Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and it’s an issue that affects millions of people every year.

“It’s just really a great time for us to highlight services and resources here in the Roanoke Valley, and let survivors know that they’re not alone,” Family Service of Roanoke Valley’s Jamie Starkey said.

Starkey said nationally, about one in four women or one in seven men experience domestic violence, but any number is just too big.

“The community’s collective voice needs to be louder than that of the abuser,” Starkey said.

Council of Community Services will be holding its annual “A Walk in Their Shoes” event on Friday.

At it, they’ll be remembering people killed by intimate partner violence in the Roanoke Valley.

One person, John Harris, has been added to the list from the past year. His brother was suspected of fatally shooting him in 2022.

Dozens have died over the past few decades and more people suffer in silence.

“Most domestic violence is not reported, statistically many people who are victims of it never leave the abuser,” Anne Marie Green, president of the Council of Community Services, said.

Organizations in the Roanoke Valley want to help. You can call the number 211 to be connected to resources, or you can reach out locally.

“The Salvation Army, they have Turning Point which is a shelter, and TAP — TAP has scattered sites that are available to help victims who need to get out of a situation,” Green said.

“A Walk in Their Shoes” will take place at the Salvation Army of Roanoke at 12 p.m. Friday. For more information, click here.