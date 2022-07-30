One man, two dogs shot to death in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police say one man and two dogs are dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 1:40 p.m. in the 800 block of Hershberger Rd NW.

When police arrived, they found a man inside of a residence with life-threatening injuries. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced him dead on scene.

One dog was found dead and a second dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian office where it later died.

The victim’s identity will be released after next-of-kin is properly notified.

The suspect in this case is in custody at this time.

Police say the victim and suspect knew each other and there is no on-going danger to the public.

This remains an active homicide investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.