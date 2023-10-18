Lynchburg man charged after authorities seize more than one pound of meth, other drugs

A Lynchburg man is facing charges after authorities conducted a narcotics interdiction operation in Nelson County.
We’re told the LPD Special Investigations Division learned about possible drugs being taken to central Virginia.
Around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, authorities said the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop after the vehicle was spotted by investigators on Route 151 south in the Afton area of Nelson County.
The Sheriff’s Office K9 handler and his K9, Bane, searched around the vehicle for the scent of drugs, and there was a positive indication, which led to a search of the vehicle, according to LPD.
Authorities said the following was seized during the search:
- Around 1.2 Pounds of Methamphetamine
- Around 4,800 pressed Fentanyl pills
- Around 100 grams of Fentanyl powder
- Around 100 grams of Heroin
- Around 4.5 ounces of Cocaine
Lynchburg Police said Oshea Jackson of Lynchburg was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
- Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, etc. of Weapon of Terrorism
We’re told more charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.