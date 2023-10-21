Vinton Baptist Church working with several organizations to build playground

VINTON, Va. – Vinton Baptist Church members voted to partner with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia and KABOOM!, the national nonprofit “that works to endplay space inequity for good.”

The church will build a playground on a vacant lot at the corner of Poplar Street and Washington Avenue, just across the street from the church.

Several organizations are willing to help in the effort like Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth.

If you would like to help participate and volunteer in the build, check out Help build a playground at Vinton Baptist Church Tickets, Wed, Oct 25, 2023 at 8:00 AM | Eventbrite