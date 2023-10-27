GOTW: Grayson Co. Blue Devils prep to take on Maroons

1st and 10 high school football is back in action. One team that’s still elite in Week 10 is the Grayson County Blue Devils.

Exciting things are going down in Independence for 10 Sports’ Game of the Week as the Blue Devils prepare to take on the Maroons.

Become an Insider and get exclusive content, access to contests and behind the scenes access to the WSLS newsroom! Email Address Click here to sign up

A project two years in the making, involving lots of planning, and immense work, even altering practice plans for the Blue Devils football team.

“We had a pipe that was under the field that was collapsing so it had to go,” Kelly Wilmore, Grayson County Schools Superintendent said.

“We were having to bus and practice at the rec field, basically a 70x30 field,” Stephen James, Grayson County Head Coach said.

“The first three weeks were all away so that gave us a little bit of leeway and we didn’t get to practice on this until the Wednesday of week two I believe,” William Anders, Grayson County Athletic Director said.

But it was well worth the wait as the home of the Blue Devils, now a refreshed haven built for success.

“It felt great to have it. To come out here every day and have a nice field to walk out on. It feels good to have that,” Keyshawn Phipps, Blue Devils WR/DB said.

“It’s better than what our grass field was, I’ll say that. Grass field got kept up pretty good but you know, it’s more on the move,” Austin Dowell, Blue Devils QB/LB said.

And the football program isn’t the only one making moves on the new surface. The turf was made possible through a COVID grant.

The County stepped up for us and we made this a county project. We didn’t do this for football. We did this to get our kids outside every day. That’s the one thing we learned from COVID.

“This money was sort of earmarked for upgrading existing facilities. So we use this as a way to increase the football program, the PE classes, Navy JROTC out here. You’ll see fundraisers, the rec department — this field is being used all the time,” Anders said.

While the Blue Devils continue to find their footing, flexing an 8-0 record, the hope is that this is a new foundation for not just winning on Friday nights but winning at life.

“We deserve the best. I might be a little biased but I think we deserve the best around here,” Anders said.

With a bigger sense of pride, the football team is committed to protecting the house.

Get score updates and see highlights on 1st and 10.