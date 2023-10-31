RCACP still closed to public while 45 dogs continue fighting virus

ROANOKE, Va. – The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection is continuing to fight a virus among their dogs.

It’s been two weeks since Bordetella, also known as kennel cough, was first detected in the shelter.

Right now, 45 dogs are still sick, but they said 19 dogs have recovered.

Now shelter staff are hoping to get the healthy dogs either adopted or fostered so they don’t get re-infected.

“The longer these dogs sit in here, the more stress that they get. That’s why if you are ready to adopt a dog, come on down, we are ready for you. And if there is something we can do to help you keep your dog in your home, we can help you get food, get you affordable vet care,” said Director of Operations, Melinda Rector.

Rector said this time i a reminder for pet owners to get their dogs vaccinated against kennel cough and other viruses.