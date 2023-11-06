Bedford County authorities searching for man accused of stealing school bus

Bedford County authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing and damaging a school bus in October. (Bedford County Sheriff's Office)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man accused of stealing and damaging a school bus.

On Oct. 23, the sheriff’s office responded to the Body Camp area of Bedford County for the report of a stolen Bedford County school bus.

According to authorities, the school bus was located later that day in a business parking lot in Madison Heights with several thousand dollars worth of damage.

The sheriff’s office said before exiting the bus, the suspect was caught on camera wiping down every surface with a disinfectant spray.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Inv. Hinton at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.