Valley Metro offering free rides to and from the polls on Election Day

Election Day is here, and making our voices heard is a crucial way to exercise our civic duty; however, for those without transportation, getting to and from the polls can be hard.

That’s why Valley Metro is stepping in to ensure that a lack of transportation isn’t a hindrance to being able to vote.

On Tuesday, those living in Roanoke County, Roanoke City, Vinton and Salem will be offered free bus service so that they can cast their ballots.

In addition to this, Danville will also be providing free bus service to its residents. To learn more about this, click here.

Those in the Hill City will have a chance to take advantage of fare-free rides on Election Day as well. The Greater Lynchburg Transit Company said all fixed route and paratransit services will be free of charge.

