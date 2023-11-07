Danville to offer free bus service on Election Day

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville will offer free bus service in the city on Tuesday for Election Day.

The goal is to encourage anyone interested to vote by removing transportation as a barrier.

The free service will be provided for all Danville Transit operations, including fixed-route and reservation-based services.

Fixed route service will reach a majority of polling locations, while the reservation-based Reserve A Ride is a door-to-door service.

This year, Danville residents can cast ballots in the House of Delegates District 49 race and the State Senate District 9 race.

