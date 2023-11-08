Children’s Nest Learning Center reopens weeks after car crashes into building

TROUTVILLE, Va. – A daycare is back open after a car rammed into the building leaving multiple people – including children – hurt.

While the wall where the accident happened is still boarded up, kids and staff are back in the building with things back to normal.

The staff called the re-opening a miracle. Now, after 3 weeks, the kids are excited to return to Children’s Nest with their staff.

“Sunday night I was so excited I was just ready to see all the smiling faces for the kids and families and parents and my staff they were all excited. We miss them when we were away every day. Everyone was like I just miss the kids so much,” Renee Slusser, Children’s Nest Learning Center Director said.

The daycare staff said this wouldn’t have been possible without the community’s help with resources and donations.

Footage from the incident on Oct. 11 can be seen below. Click here to read the original story.