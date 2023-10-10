Authorities respond to Troutville daycare after car crashes into building

TROUTVILLE, Va. – A car crashed into the Children’s Nest daycare in Troutville Tuesday afternoon.

There are reports of three people injured – two adults and one child. It is unclear if the child was inside the building when the crash happened.

Details surrounding the crash, including the cause, are unclear.

An alert from Botetourt County Public Schools said some transportation routes may be delayed due to the incident, impacting students from Colonial, Read Mountain, and Lord Botetourt.

