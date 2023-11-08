Lynchburg O’Charley’s closes after more than 50 years in business

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg O’Charley’s officially closed to customers on Monday after more than 50 years in business, according to company officials.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

W. Craig Barber, O’Charley’s CEO, released a statement to 10 News on Wednesday that read, in part, “Like many brands in the casual dining space, we have faced unprecedented disruptions to our business over the last few years. Based on a variety of these industry challenges and the current macroeconomic environment, we closed this O’Charley’s location as of November 6. It is always a difficult decision to close a store, but the decision aligns with a variety of actions to ensure we continue to thrive as a brand.”

The Lynchburg O’Charley’s had been up and running for more than 50 years, according to Barber.

“We appreciate our loyal guests who have visited us at this location while also being deeply grateful for the outstanding work of our operating team,” Barber said. “We are working with these team members now to relocate any to another store if they are able, as well as helping those who may need new employment.”

According to the restaurant chain’s website, there are three locations in Virginia:

Christiansburg

Chester

Glen Allen

Click here to see if there is an O’Charley’s near you.