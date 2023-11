ROANOKE, Va. – Talk about a personality! Gomez is an 11-month-old puppy who’s looking for a forever family.

He has so much energy and loves to play! He enjoys toys and treats and is very friendly. He’s a goofy, happy dog that is sure to put a smile on your face.

Gomez knows how to “sit” and is still learning other commands.

He would fit in great with an active family and is available for adoption at the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

For more information on Gomez, click here.