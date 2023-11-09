73º
Join Insider

Local News

Southwest Roanoke house fire sends 3 residents to the hospital

Authorities said it happened on Maiden Lane on Wednesday afternoon

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Fire
(WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Three residents were hospitalized and a cat was rescued following a house fire in Southwest Roanoke on Wednesday afternoon, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Authorities said they responded to the fire at about 1:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Maiden Lane.

When they arrived at the scene, Fire-EMS personnel spotted the small fire in the kitchen and began working quickly to extinguish it.

We’re told the three individuals hurt in the fire have non-life-threatening injuries.

No firefighters were hurt in this incident, authorities said.

After further investigation, authorities determined that the fire was accidental, leaving approximately $30,000 in damages.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email