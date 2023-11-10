Dunkin’ honoring veterans with a free donut

Dunkin' is offering a free donut to current and retired military members this Veterans Day. (Photo courtesy: Dunkin' Donuts)

Dunkin’ is honoring those who have served our country this Veterans Day.

Current and former members of the military can stop by participating Dunkin’ locations on Saturday, Nov. 11, and pick up a free donut.

The freebie is part of Dunkin’s “Coffee for Our Troops” program, in which the company has donated more than 249,000 pounds of coffee to troops deployed overseas and has sent more than 12,000 pounds of coffee to active military members each year.

According to Dunkin’, the offer is limited to one donut per guest and is available in-store only. No ID is required. The offer is not available for mobile orders.