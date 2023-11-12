Roanoke County Family gets closure to bury their family’s matriarch

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A Roanoke County family is getting a sense of closure after fighting to bury their matriarch.

Friends who knew Alice Garrison tell 10 news Ms. Garrison was buried at Hollins Cemetery Friday afternoon.

This comes nearly two months later after the family claimed Garrison couldn’t be buried there because church officials said she was taken off the roll.

They said church leaders claimed she did not attend services or pay tithes, or church dues but the family said she did and showed ten news her latest check dated January 3rd of this year for $400.

Friends and extended family members tell 10 News they are pleased Alice is buried with her family members.

10 News also reached out to the First Baptist Church Hollins Pastor in September and have not heard back.