Demarion: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 750 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is sharing the stories of one child who needs a home every day in November in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2023 marks the seventh year 10 News is doing this series.

A teen who loves a challenge, exhibited by his love of Rubik’s cubes!

“My goal is to be a construction worker when I grow up,” said Demarion, who wants to build homes and buildings for other people.

The 16-year-old wants a family. This is the second year he’s been on 30 Days of Hope.

“I describe a family as they take care of each other; they love each other; they help each other out when they need help, and listen,” he said.

Demarion likes going on walks in the woods, playing video games, going to water parks and amusement parks, and laser tag.

“I’m proud of myself, just by being myself and being who I am. I’m a good person; I’m smart; I’m funny; I’m just an intelligent person all around,” he said.

Demarion is full of life and energy and very social. He’s also creative, very curious and always asking questions. Demarion is very social and loves to interact with both children and adults. He also really enjoys superhero movies, Flaming Hot Cheetos, Oodles of Noodles and bacon cheeseburgers from Burger King.

Demarion has no issue expressing his needs and wants and can become very passionate regarding them.

There are about 5,000 children in Virginia’s foster care program and more than 750 of those children can be adopted. If you have questions about foster care/adoption, contact the VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about Demarion here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.

We also have a list of frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption including the qualifications, cost, and training required in this link.