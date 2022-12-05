Demarion: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News shared the stories of one child who needs a home every day in November, during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. The need is so great, we are continuing to share more children and their stories in December. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.

Demarion is full of life and energy, which enables every day with the 15-year-old to be filled with adventure.

“I’m good at video games, card games, talking to people, Legos,” said Demarion.

He’s very social with children and adults, and also very curious.

“Things I like to do are go on walks in the woods, play video games, go to fairs, water parks, amusement parks and laser tag and just places in general,” he said.

Demarion really enjoys superhero movies, Flaming Hot Cheetos, Oodles of Noodles, and bacon cheeseburgers from Burger King. He has a creative imagination and loves a challenge too.

“I’m proud of myself just by being myself and being who I am. I’m a good person, I’m smart, I’m funny. I’m just an intelligent person all around,” the teen said.

His goal is to be a construction worker when he grows up building houses and other buildings for people.

He’s looking for a family that can help guide him and support him as he grows into an adult.

“I describe a family as where they take care of each other, love each other and help each other out when they need help. And listen to them,” he said.

If you are looking for a child who is loving and accepts affection with open arms then Demarion is the one for you. If you are that family, please don’t miss out on another minute without this wonderful teen!

If you have questions about Demarion foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

