Christiansburg crews offer fire safety reminders

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Fire crews have been hard at work containing fires across the region.

Whether it’s a wildfire or a house fire, crews said it’s important to have a plan.

“You want to have a plan about how you want to get out of your house, apartment, or whatever,” said Curtis Whitt, the Deputy Fire Marshal for Christiansburg Fire Department. “Not only that but where you want to go when you get out. We teach go outside and stay outside and have a meeting place.”

He said if you have children in the house, go over the plan on a regular basis.

“We just need to have those conversations about where to go and why to go,” Whitt said.

There are a few items all households should have to help prevent a fire.

“Fire extinguishers in the house are great,” said Whitt. “Typically, you want fire extinguishers in the kitchen area and back in the living, and sleeping areas.”

He also said every household should have smoke detectors.

“Smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are going to be your 2 biggest allies,” Whitt said.

With the cold setting in, he also said for anyone with a wood stove, it’s important to keep your chimney clean.

“Make sure chimneys are clean and inspected because a flue fire can extend into the attic space — extend to the walls and stuff like that,” Whitt said.

If you do happen to find yourself in a scary situation, Whitt said the best course of action is to remain calm.

“Having that plan for ‘We’re going to get out’, or if you cannot get out, how to isolate yourself and compartment yourself in a safe area,” Whitt said.

You can contact your local department to answer any questions or concerns if you are concerned about the fire safety in your household.