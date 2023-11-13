Lynchburg house fire leaves $100k in damages, appears to be accidental

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg home went up in flames early Monday morning, leaving upwards of $100,000 in damages, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department.

We’re told crews responded to the 1100 block of Wise Street before 1 a.m. Monday morning after a police officer saw flames coming from the second story of the home.

Authorities said the officer was able to alert everyone inside, and all four residents were able to escape safely.

The fire took around two hours to extinguish, according to fire department officials.

In an update, officials said the fire started in a second-floor sunroom and spread into the attic, then the roofline of the home.

As of Monday afternoon, arson has been ruled out as a possible cause, crews said.

While a cause has not yet been determined, officials said it appears to be accidental. Fire damages were estimated to be at least $100,000.

