VDH issues warning after rabid skunk found in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is issuing a warning after officials said a skunk tested positive for rabies in the Burnham Woods community of Danville.

Rabies, a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system, is preventable in domestic animals through vaccinations but is fatal to both animals and humans if left untreated.

As a reminder, Virginia law requires that all dogs and cats four months of age and older be vaccinated for rabies by a licensed veterinarian and that vaccinations be kept current.

VDH provided the following tips to protect against rabies exposure:

Do not feed stray animals. Avoid wild animals, especially raccoons, bats, foxes and skunks. Feed your pets indoors and do not let them wander.

Make sure your pets are vaccinated against rabies and their shots are up to date. By law, all dogs, cats and ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies.

Teach children to avoid contact with wild animals and pets they are not familiar with.

Do not handle sick, injured or dead animals.

Keep wild animals out of homes by capping chimneys with screens and blocking openings in attics, cellars and porches. Ensure trash cans have tight-fitting lids.

If you observe any stray animals in the area, contact the Danville Animal Control for assistance at 434-799-5111. Please do not try to trap or handle stray and wild animals.

If you are bitten by a wild or stray animal, do not panic. Wash the wound(s) thoroughly with warm soapy water and contact animal control, your doctor or the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District for further recommendations.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District asks anyone who may have come into contact with the skunk to call the health district at 434-433-3545.